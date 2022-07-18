Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.