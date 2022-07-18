Comerica Bank Buys 2,534 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

