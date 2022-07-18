Comerica Bank Buys 630 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

