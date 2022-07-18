Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 102,829 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

