Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.