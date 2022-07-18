Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.55 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.