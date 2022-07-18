Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

