Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 80.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $82,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

