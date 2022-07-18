Comerica Bank Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
MANH opened at $112.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
