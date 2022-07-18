Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $156.70 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.