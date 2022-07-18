Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

TTE opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

