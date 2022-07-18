Comerica Bank Has $4.54 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

