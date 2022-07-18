Comerica Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.4 %

TROW opened at $115.38 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

