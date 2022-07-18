Comerica Bank Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.36 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

