Comerica Bank Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Match Group stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

