Comerica Bank Has $4.64 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09.
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).
