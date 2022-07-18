Comerica Bank Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.