Comerica Bank Has $4.76 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

