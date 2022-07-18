Comerica Bank Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 101,088 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

RRC opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

