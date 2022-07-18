Comerica Bank Has $4.88 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,252 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

