Comerica Bank Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

FAST stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

