Comerica Bank Has $5.20 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

