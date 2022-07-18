Comerica Bank Has $5.20 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $232.75.
UniFirst Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniFirst (UNF)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.