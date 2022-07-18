Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after buying an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.