Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.