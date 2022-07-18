Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 224.3% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $189.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

