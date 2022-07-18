Comerica Bank Purchases 1,964 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.