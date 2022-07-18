Comerica Bank Purchases 783 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

