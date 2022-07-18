Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $107.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

