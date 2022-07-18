Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.