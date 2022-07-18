Comerica Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $10,090,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

