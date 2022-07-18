Comerica Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after acquiring an additional 270,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $24,746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

