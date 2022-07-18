Comerica Bank Sells 11,995 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

