Comerica Bank Sells 202 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.84.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

