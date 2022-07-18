Comerica Bank Sells 3,455 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $70,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,530,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.50 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

