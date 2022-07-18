Comerica Bank Sells 3,540 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $123.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

