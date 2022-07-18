Comerica Bank Sells 4,635 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

