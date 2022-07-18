Comerica Bank Sells 488 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,245.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,115.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

