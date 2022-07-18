Comerica Bank Sells 5,073 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.