Comerica Bank Sells 961 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.