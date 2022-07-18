Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.
Owens Corning Stock Up 0.2 %
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.