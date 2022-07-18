Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Trading Up 2.6 %

Copart stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.