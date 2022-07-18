Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,780 shares of company stock worth $9,205,053 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.