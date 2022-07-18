Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Corning by 8.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.20 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

