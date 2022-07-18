Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

