DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 325 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

