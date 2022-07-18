DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $35,702,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period.

DOOR stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

