DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,169 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHI opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

