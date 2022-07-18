DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 32,315 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.70 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

