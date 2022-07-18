DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 341,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,793,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.60 and a beta of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

