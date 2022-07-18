DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,545 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

